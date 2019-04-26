Patriots owner showed Florida cop Super Bowl ring when stopped after he left day spa

When the white Bentley of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was pulled over after cops say it left a day spa, the billionaire asked an officer whether he cheered for the Dolphins and showed him one of his Super Bowl rings, according to a motion filed by prosecutors this week.
The stop took place on January 19 as Kraft's driver pulled away from the spa in Jupiter, Florida, where authorities say scores of men were getting illegal sexual favors, the document says.
Kraft was a passenger in the car and was very polite and respectful to officers, Palm Beach County prosecutors said in their motion, citing police body camera footage.
He asked whether an officer was a Dolphins fan, told the officer that he was the owner of the Patriots and said that his driver was "being nice by taking him somewhere."
Kraft showed an officer a Super Bowl ring.
He answered "Robert Kraft" when asked about his identity and showed the officer his driver's license, the motion says.
"The identification of the defendant was now secure," the motion says.
Kraft returned to the spa the next day, prosecutors say.
He was not arrested as defendants were not charged until after authorities got a warrant and searched the spa in February.
CNN has reached out to Kraft's attorneys for comment but have not received an immediate response.
Hundreds of people were charged in the sting involving several massage parlors and day spas in Florida. Kraft faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.
The Patriots have six Super Bowl championships, the most recent coming in February, two weeks after Kraft was stopped by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.