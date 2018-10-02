Click here for updates on this story
PHOENIX (KNXV) -- A man looking for his stolen cell phone reportedly attacked another man with a pickax.
Phoenix police report that on September 24, they were called to an area near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.
There, police found a man who reportedly told them he had been attacked by a man with a pickax. The victim allegedly told police that he was hit on the head and face.
He was also kicked in the side after falling to the ground.
The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Brian Bailey, had the victim take off all his clothes as he searched for his stolen cell phone.
Bailey reportedly made a statement to police admitting his actions.
He has been charged with aggravated assault.
