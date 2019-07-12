PD: "Meth angel" disturbs Del Taco customers

Click here for updates on this story
Phoenix, AZ (KNXV ) -- A man has been arrested, accused of using meth before telling workers and customers at a Phoenix Del Taco restaurant that he is an "angel."
Phoenix police report that on the morning of July 8 they responded to a Del Taco near 7th Street and Thomas Road for a man harassing staff and customers.
Police say Gerald Lee Comer, 32, was in the restaurant telling people, "he was an angel getting messages from God." For about 15 minutes, Comer was allegedly harassing customers and staff, including stealing keys from a manager.
Upon his arrest, police reportedly found meth in Comer's pocket. Comer said he thought it was legal and admitted to using meth, according to court records.
He also allegedly told police that when he swallows meth it "heals his body" and helps his skin appearance.
He has been charged with drug possession and burglary.
