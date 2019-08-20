Peace is here to sniff out bombs and ammunition for NE police

Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, NE (KPTM) -- The Omaha police department has a new officer ready to sniff out bombs, explosives, and other kinds of ammunition.
Her name is Peace.
The newly trained K9 showed off what she could do Monday morning in front of a crowd of TV cameras.
She bobbed through obstacles and sniffed out potential shell casings.
But being a bomb sniffer wasn't her first career: Peace used to help guide blind people.
Her handler tells Fox 42 she tended to pull a bit too hard on her harness.
So, her training was repurposed to something a bit more suitable.
"We're training two hours every Saturday, two hours every Sunday just to make sure she stays proficient. And then throughout our workday we train until I get a call out or I see something we could potentially search. She does cars, boxes, these cans are set up for training as well," said Dan Torres, Peace's handler.
Peace can detect up to 19K explosives, live ammunition, and more.
