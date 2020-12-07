HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials have gathered at Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the attack.
But elderly survivors stayed home to pay respects from afar of the coronavirus pandemic's health risks.
The U.S. military streamed the ceremony for survivors and others unable to attend in person.
The USS Arizona ship bell rang at 7:55 a.m. That was the minute that the attack began 79 years ago.
It was used to start a moment of silence. Military jets flew over the harbor in missing man formation.
The Marines performing the rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony to a small crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.