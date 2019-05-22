FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters on the day after the midterm elections as Democrats took back the House with a surge of fresh new candidates and an outpouring of voter enthusiasm ending eight years of Republican control, in Washington. House Speaker Pelosi is being honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Sunday evening, May 19, 2019. Pelosi is being recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year's elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)