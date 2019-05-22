House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted her colleagues' increasing calls to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, telling her caucus in a private meeting on Wednesday morning to continue fighting the administration in the courts and through investigations on Capitol Hill.
But in comments to reporters immediately following the meeting, Pelosi lambasted Trump for participating in a "cover-up."
"We do believe that it's important to follow the facts," the California Democrat said. "We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up."
During the caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, the leaders of various House committees also discussed the state of their investigations and argued to stay the course, according to multiple attendees.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, pointed out that Democrats had just won a key court case -- a federal district judge told the accounting firm Mazars on Monday that it will need to turn over Trump's accounting records -- in asserting that their strategy is getting results.
Pelosi's comments come just hours before she is expected to meet with Trump as well as other Democratic leaders at the White House later Wednesday for a discussion over a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
CNN's Ashley Killough contributed to this report.
