(FOX Carolina) - TMZ reported Tuesday that actress and comedian Penny Marshall had died.
The entertainment news site said Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home from complications with diabetes.
Marshall may be best known for playing Laverne on “Laverne and Shirley.”
Marshall also directed several films, including “Big” and “A League of Their Own.”
Marshall was 75.
