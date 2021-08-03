Pentagon

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

 Charles Dharapak

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity."

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

