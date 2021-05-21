KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is the oldest player with a share of the lead after any round of a major since Fred Couples after 36 holes at the 2012 Masters. Mickelson knows there's a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he's playing well and he has a chance. The last of his five major titles came in 2013. Brooks Koepka was one shot behind.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.