PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city's Frankford section.
Cpl. James O'Connor was shot around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Officials say he was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home.He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Two people in the home were shot and wounded by police, but they are expected to survive.
The 46-year-old O'Connor was a married father of two, including a son who also serves on the force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.