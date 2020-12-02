WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, has died from pneumonia. He was 82.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Carney had recently recovered from COVID-19, but had Alzheimer's disease for more than a decade. Family members say he died at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at an assisted living facility in Wichita.
He was a 19-year-old student at Wichita State University when he and his then 26-year-old brother, Dan, borrowed $600 in 1958 from their mother to start a pizza business at the suggestion of the landlord at the beer joint near their family's Carney's Market.
PepsiCo bought Pizza Hut for $300 million in 1977.
