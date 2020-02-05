Plane breaks apart after skidding off runway in Turkey

All 183 people on board a passenger plane survived after it skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.
Twenty-one people were injured in Wednesday's accident and taken to hospital, Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya said.
The Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 177 people and six crew members, according to the Turkish Transportation Ministry.
"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish transport minister Cahit Turan said.
The plane caught fire after landing, and ambulances and rescue teams were at the scene to rescue passengers, CNN Turk reported.
This is developing story, more to come.
