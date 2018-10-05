Click here for updates on this story
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) -- Port St. Lucie police say they have arrested an 11-year-old boy on an animal cruelty charge.
They say earlier this week he repeatedly threw a cat into the air and allowed it to land on the ground. They also say a neighbor videotaped the incident.
Police said they interviewed the child Thursday and the child was upset because the cat left feces in his bedroom.
Police took a bird and two cats from the child's home.
One of the cats, a male named Ray, had a soft tissue injury to his tail, police said.
Police took the child to the Juvenile Assessment Center following his arrest.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.