MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after an 82-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday, Aug. 17.
Authorities say the driver first hit an unoccupied parked vehicle before striking the man on the sidewalk around 26th and Lapham around 1:40 p.m.
The pedestrian, an 82-year-old Milwaukee man, was trapped underneath the car.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died to to his injuries.
Police say the driver of the striking vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, and the passenger -- a 25-year-old woman -- were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
