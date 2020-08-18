Asheville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen bicycle and help finding the person who stole it.
Officers say during the overnight hours between August 17-18, a suspect entered the backyard of a home off Haywood Road in Asheville and stole the child's bike.
According to police, the child had received the specialized balance bike for their fourth birthday.
The bicycle is silver in color with orange and black details.
Anyone with information on the location of the bicycle or the person responsible for stealing it, is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
More news: SEC adopts health and safety guidelines for fans in preparation of 2020 football season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.