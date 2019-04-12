Police called after 8-foot alligator busts through family screen door

According to Fort Myers Police, a nearly 8-foot alligator was found camped out on a resident's back porch around 2 a.m. Friday.

 Fort Myers Police Department

Click here for updates on this story

    Fort Meyers, FL (WFTX ) -- A Fort Myers homeowner was rudely visited by some local wildlife early Friday morning.

According to Fort Myers Police, a nearly 8-foot alligator was found camped out on a resident's back porch around 2 a.m. Friday.

The reptile had ripped through the lanai screen.

Fort Myers Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the home, where the alligator was captured and safely relocated.

But not before officers Hernandez, Beiner, Martins and King took a moment to snap a photo with the culprit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.