Police consider charges after party that forced high school to shift to remote learning

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) -- Sudbury Police confirmed they may charge members of a family who hosted a large student party that forced Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School to shift from hybrid to remote learning to start the school year.
Police broke up a party at a Sudbury home in town last week just days before the school year was set to begin. As a result, the high school had to begin with remote learning for 14 days.
Bella Wong, the Superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District and principal of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, said following the incident that the “crowded indoor and outdoor party” involved alcohol and a “complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID.”
More than a week later, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said police are “assessing appropriate charges” against the teenager who hosted the party, along with the parents who own the property.
