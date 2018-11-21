(AP/WSMV) -- Police in Tennessee believe someone threw a chunk of concrete from a highway overpass, killing a driver who was on his way to work.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr. was killed when the concrete came through his front windshield and hit him in the face. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday while Shelton was driving on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville. Shelton was travelling from his home in Pleasant View to his job at a Nissan plant in Smyrna.
Nissan released the following statement:
"We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."
Tennessee Transportation Department bridge inspectors determined the concrete was not part of the nearby Shelby Avenue Bridge. They say the chunk more closely resembles a roadway curb.
Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage from cameras in the area in hopes of gathering a suspect description of the person who may have thrown the concrete from the bridge.
Anyone with information about this case, including seeing a person(s) standing on the Shelby Avenue Bridge in the 4:50 a.m.-4:55 a.m. time frame this morning, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
