TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Dunkin' store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man used a racial slur against him. The unidentified victim was punched May 4 and died Friday.
That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store. Pujols told police that the man was "extremely rude" the day of the punch and called Pujols a racial slur multiple times. Pujols is Black.
A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor.
