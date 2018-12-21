GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said officers responding to a burglary on Thursday afternoon found the suspect, limping away from the scene with boxes in hand. When they stopped him, they learned the limp was caused by a shotgun, one of the items stolen from the home on West Hillcrest Drive, stuffed down his pants leg.
Police said Eric Burts broke in through a second-story window and made off with electronics, jewelry, and other items, in addition to the shotgun.
Burts was charged with burglary and taken to jail.
