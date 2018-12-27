K-9 Ranger

Photos of K-9 Ranger, a male Belgian Malinois. (Source: Sgt. John Taylor)

CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee Police Department has issued a reward for a police K-9 that was stolen more than two weeks ago, Sgt. John Taylor said Thursday.

Taylor said his K-9 partner, Ranger, was last seen on December 12.

Taylor said he fed Ranger in his kennel behind Taylor’s home on Adam’s Creek Road in Cherokee on December 12.

When he went to check on Ranger the next day, the Belgian Malinois’ kennel was open and the dog was nowhere to be found.

Taylor said the police department has issued a $1,000 reward for Ranger’s safe return or information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (828) 359-6600.

