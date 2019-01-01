CATHEDRAL CITY, CA (FOX Carolina) – Police in Cathedral City, California shared this photo of a suspected intoxicated driver who got caught hanging from his truck after a hit and run.
Police said the suspect was trying to reach a keypad to get through a gate, but “due to his intoxicated state, he fell out of the window, getting his foot caught in the steering wheel.”
Police posted a photo of the man’s unfortunate situation on Facebook and said the fire department had to be called to cut off the steering wheel to free him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.