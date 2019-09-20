ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department are investigating after the Fairview Tavern and a vehicle on nearby Old Fairview Road were struck by gunfire Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the area around 11 p.m. and met with a 32-year-old man who told officers a dark-colored SUV had followed him in his vehicle from Biltmore Village to Fairview Tavern. When he got out of his car and began walking towards the tavern, a passenger of the SUV rolled down the window and shot at him before driving away.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet identified any suspects but ask anyone with information to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
