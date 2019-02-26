UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Police in Union are investigating after they said a family called Monday to report numerous unwanted pizzas had been sent to their house on Hillcrest Drive.
When officers arrived, a woman complained to them that a classmate of her son's was sending fake pizza orders to her house, in her 14-year old son's name.
Afterward, officers said they went to the Pizza Hut, where the orders were made, and talked to the manager.
The manager stated a total of six fake orders came in that day, all made online.
Officers did not say how much the total was for the false six orders made throughout the day.
The first order came in at 10:57 am, with a total of $19.06. The second order came in at 12:13 pm, for delivery to the address, totaling $32.06.
The third order came in 12:28 pm for delivery to the address, totaling $62.06. The fourth order came in at 1:29 for delivery to the address, totaling $27.15
The fifth order came in at 5:50 pm for delivery to the address, totaling $19.55. The sixth order came in at 7:13 pm, but officers did not disclose the total of the sixth order.
The total of the five orders reported is $156.88, all falsely made by the classmate, the mother told officers.
Police have not named any suspects in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.
