Click here for updates on this story
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) -- The NOPD moved in to break up a large gathering on Saturday afternoon, ordering about 100 people to disperse.
Officers issued a ticket to the leader of a band that was playing at what the NOPD is describing as a funeral repast. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the one of gathering’s organizers.
Thirty-eight-year-old Cecil Spencer refused to shut down the gathering in the 3000 block of Audubon Street when officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. on March 28, according to the NOPD. Officers have since issued an arrest warrant in his name.
Clifton Smith, who the NOPD has identified as the leader of the band that was playing, was issued a summons. More arrest warrants are expected as the investigation continues, according to the NOPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.