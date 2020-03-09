Click here for updates on this story
HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) -- Officers in High Point issued arrest warrants for the father of the teen who died in a crash on Sunday morning, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Roderick White Jr., 18, of High Point, was killed in the crash and arrest warrants have been issued for his father 39-year-old Roderick R. White.
His charges are listed below:
one count of second-degree murder 4 counts of felony serious injury by vehicle while driving impaired one count of felony hit-and-run involving death one count of driving while impaired one count of driving while license revoked after impaired driving revocation one count of speeding 103 mph in a 45 mph zone Around 3:09 a.m., Roderick R. White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer over 100 mph while impaired on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say.
He lost control and ran off the right side of the road.
The Blazer hit several trees and a fence then caught fire when it came to a stop in the grass.
No one was wearing a seat belt and three people, including Roderick White Jr., were thrown from the Blazer.
Roderick R. White ran away from the scene before police arrived, the release says.
The other people who were hurt in the crash have injuries that range from facial cuts to a broken back but are expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.