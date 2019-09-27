SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Seneca Police Department has made an arrest after investigating a series of related thefts, burglaries and motor vehicle break ins.
The break ins took place between August 31st and September 24th.
Police say unlocked vehicles and open garages or carports were the primary targets of these crimes.
After investigation, police arrested Keith Antwane Jackson of Seneca yesterday. Police say he was located on Hunter Street hiding under a mobile home after resisting officers’ efforts to arrest him.
According to officers, Antwane Jackson currently stands charged on eight warrants. Two counts of 1st Degree Burglary, three counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Petit Larceny and one count of Resisting Arrest.
Investigators have already recovered some of the stolen property and are working to locate and recover more.
