GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after he was caught on surveillance camera using a wheeled bag and a cell phone to record video up a woman’s dress.
It happened Sunday at Mast General Store on North Main Street.
Police said Michael Fuller, 55, could be seen on surveillance footage wheeling a bag underneath a woman’s dress and the glow of a cell phone could be seen in the bag.
Police were called after a store employee realized what was happening and asked Fuller to leave.
Police located Fuller on North Sttreet and arrested him for voyeurism.
At the county jail, police said they spoke with Fuller’s probation officer who advised them that Fuller was currently on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2018 inside Spill the Beans coffee shop.
