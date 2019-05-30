GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gaffney police said a man who jumped out of a second-story motel room window Thursday is in custody and will face charges for trafficking meth.
Chief Chris Skinner said Gaffney police were called to the Red Roof Inn for an unwanted guest Thursday and when they arrived, Skinner said Joshua Grant Wilson leapt from the window and ran off.
Inside the room, officers found meth and other items.
Police began searching the area for Wilson and found him at another motel across the street, where Skinner said the suspect tried to elude police by jumping out a ground-floor window.
Wilson was arrested and will be charged with trafficking meth, Skinner said.
A woman, Wendy George, was also taken into custody at the Red Roof Inn and will also be charged with trafficking meth, the police chief said.
