CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicago’s South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police just north of the city.
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks. They began Saturday afternoon with the killing of a 30-year-old University of Chicago student in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
He says 32-year-old Jason Nightengale went on to shoot people in a random apartment complex, a store and a car before heading north to Evanston, where he shot someone in a restaurant before police killed him.
