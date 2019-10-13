SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital Sunday evening.
SPD says the shooting was called in around 9:40 p.m. from the Prince Hall Apartments. Officers say the man was shot in the parking lot.
Further details are still forthcoming. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.