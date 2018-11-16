SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have charged two men in connection with a sexual assault involving young children.
Police began investigating on October 6, according to an incident report.
Arrest warrants were signed on Nov. 7 charging Joseph Tisch, 41, and Robert Tisch, 64, with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11. the abuse happened between January 2015 and September 6 of this year.
The arrest warrant state Joseph Tisch fondled a victim, who was between the age of 5 and 9, between January 2015 and September 6 of this year.
The warrant for Robert Tisch states he fondled a victim who was between 6 and 7 on September 6.
Police did not specify the relation between the Tisch suspects.
