(Meredith) – A South Carolina woman was arrested after she allegedly filmed herself pouring water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter’s face, causing the child to wake up crying and coughing.
Caitlyn Alyse Hardy, 33, apparently posted footage of the abuse to Facebook Saturday night with the caption, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night,” according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
In the video, the woman can be heard laughing while pouring water on the baby girl as she sleeps in her crib. The infant pops up and starts to cough. A few seconds later, more water is spilled directly onto the baby’s nose, causing her to cough again while crying.
Several people who saw the video reported the incident to police, WIS News 10 reported.
The sheriff’s office then issued a warrant for Hardy’s arrest on Wednesday, accusing the mom of “ill-treatment” that caused “unnecessary pain and suffering” for the baby girl.
Hardy was later charged with cruelty to children.
"The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Sheriff Anthony Dennis in a statement.
The sheriff’s office said it also notified the county's Department of Social Services "for the benefit and safety of all children in this home."
