Police: Naked murder suspect arrested after waving gun at Waffle House

Nashville, TN (WTVF) -- A woman who was recently indicted in a Nashville murder case is facing additional charges after allegedly walking into an area Waffle House naked while waving a gun in the air.
Officials with Metro Nashville police said 19-year-old Montessa Tate-Thornton was arrested early Saturday morning after a disturbance at a Waffle House on Harding Place.
Tate-Thornton and 34-year-old Larico Nixon allegedly ran into the restaurant nude. Police said officers found Tate-Thornton inside waving a gun in the air and speaking incoherently.
Both were taken into custody.
She was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence. Nixon was charged with felon in possession of a handgun while under the influence, public indecency, and public intoxication.
Tate-Thornton was also just named in a grand jury indictment in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Maxime Assem.
Police said Tate-Thornton knew the victim and conspired with 26-year-old James Gilchrist to rob Assem at the Napier-Sudekum public housing development in December 2017. Gilchrist is accused of firing the fatal shot.
In that case, Tate-Thornton is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Gilchrist is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.
