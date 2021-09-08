Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Police need public's help to find stolen vehicle used for medical, physical needs
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a 2006 Dodge Caravan that was stolen from a local garage on Tuesday, August 24, according to Gaffney Police.
Police say the Caravan has a handicap lift on the back, with an S.C. 45 day paper tag on it.
They say the owner needs it back for medical and physical needs as well as appointments.
If anyone has information, please contact Maj. Brian Blanton at 864-206-3334 or your local 911.
