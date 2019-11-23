Police say 6-year-old boy shot at home; 'multiple suspects' sought

Click here for updates on this story
Denver (KMGH) -- They were terrifying moments for a Denver family.
Shortly after midnight Friday morning, someone sprayed the exterior of their home with gunfire.
Police say a 6-year old boy inside the home was struck in the torso.
A family member told Denver7 the victim is doing better, that "he got up and walked around at the hospital."
Police are still looking for the suspects.
"We believe there are two," said Technician Jay Casillas of the Denver Police Department.
Casillas said they don't know yet whether this was a gang related incident or not.
"That's part of the investigation," he said. "We don't know the motive."
One neighbor told Denver7 she was awakened by three shots. She said she heard a pause and then started counting and heard 10 more shots.
Evidence markers on the side of the apartment show more than a dozen hits.
The big question on many minds -- what was this all about?
Cisco Gallardo, executive director of the Denver Youth Program, which tries to steer youth away from violence, says the sheer number of gunshots, just after midnight, is telling.
"I think this (incident) lends itself to either situational or premeditated violence," he said. "So both of those are very scary, because you have to put a lot of thought into shooting at someone's house not knowing who is in in there, or who you might hit."
Police are asking for help investigating and for anyone with information to call 720-913-7867.
