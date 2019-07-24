Gaston County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Gaston County Police have now identified a person of interest wanted for questioning into an attempted child abduction, but say the released the individual after speaking with him.
Police say on Saturday May 20, Gaston Police responded to a home along Tryon School Road outside of Bessemer City, NC in reference to the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.
Police obtained surveillance video from a local convenience store on Dallas-Cherryville Highway, showing the person of interest 30 minutes prior and not far from the attempted abduction location.
Police say that thanks to information provided on social media platforms, they were able to identify the man and question him, but he was released at the conclusion of their questioning.
At this time, police say the investigation is ongoing.
