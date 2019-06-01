Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Click here for updates on this story
Boise (KIVI/KSAW) -- Boise Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl, last seen playing outside her home near Cherry Lane and Vista.
Rebecca, or Becky, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of the clothes she was last wearing.
In a release from Boise Police, it says Becky's mother grew concerned when she did not return home after playing outside. The mother spent Friday night searching for her daughter.
If anyone has seen Becky or has information about where she is, they are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), 343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.