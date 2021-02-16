FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects wanted for larceny.
According to the police department, officers responded to a call for larceny at Hibbett Sports in Forest City. Two male suspects were able to escape the area in a dark colored four-door Honda.
Police said the pair are also suspects in another larceny incident at a Belk department store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Arnett with the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.
More news: Deputies: Manhunt underway for suspect who escaped patrol car, took off on foot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.