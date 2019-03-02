SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Friday, Spartanburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dorman Centre Wal-mart, on the west side of Spartanburg in reference to a drug complaint, police told media.
When officers got there they met with the complainant who became concerned when parked next to a black Nissan Maxima, where they observed three people smoking some type of pipe, that emitted large white clouds, the witness told police.
The witness went inside and told a Wal-mart employee.
Officers approached the vehicle from the driver's side and looked through the window. The officer, observed a glass pipe in plain view, with a black substance inside, by the shift knob.
Since nobody was in the car, the officer waited for the occupants to return to the car.
After several minutes, a man identified as Bryan Scruggs approached the car and opened the door.
The officer approached and asked Mr. Scruggs about the pipe. Scruggs denied any knowledge of drug paraphernalia, police say.
Police then had probable cause and searched the car.
During the search police say they recovered: one glass pipe, one digital scale, various pills in a plastic bag, hydrocodone, lorazepam, ecstasy, two bags of marijuana, and three bags of crystal methamphetamine.
Mr. Scruggs would not disclose the names of the other individuals, police say.
After another officer assisted inside the store, the other male suspect was removed from the Wal-mart in handcuffs, after being caught shoplifting.
The other male was identified as Phillip Owens, and also had hydrocodone on his persons, police found.
At the same time Owens came out, the third suspect approached. Identified as Tammy Smith, who was then detained by officers.
All three suspects denied knowledge of the drugs, police say.
When police asked who the drugs belonged to, Owens claimed the drugs were his and nobody else. Mr. Owens also stated he was probation and had multiple shoplifting convictions.
Police then ran Owens history and it came back with previous property crimes enhanced, police say.
Mr. Owens was then arrested and transported to the county jail. He was originally booked on shoplifting charges, police say.
All the evidence was submitted for forensic analysis. Police will be seeking warrants for the multiple offenses above.
Wal-mart Dorman Centre is within a half mile of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church & Preschool located on 101 Saint Matthews Lane.
