PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager intentionally drove a car off a cliff at a state scenic viewpoint northeast of Bend and survived.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the car damaged a historic stone wall at Ochoco Wayside State Park before crashing into the hillside below, but the teen didn’t appear to have any major injuries as he got out of the car, according to Prineville police.
Police and medical workers responded Friday afternoon to reports of an overturned car perched above Northwest O’Neil Highway but 150 feet (46 meters) below the wayside viewpoint.
According to police, the teenager drove a 2000 Mazda Sedan off the cliff in what officers described as a “non-accidental” incident and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center’s Prineville hospital. The car was destroyed in the crash.
No one else was in the car.
