GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said Chief Ken Miller will identify the murder suspect in a long-unsolved homicide case.
Donald Porter, a spokesman said the accused killer is connected to other major cases in multiple states.
Further details will be released Friday morning.
Greenville police have 19 open cold cases. Find a list here.
