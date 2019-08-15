Police want help identifying a Walmart shopper who helped save lives during the El Paso shooting

Police in El Paso, Texas, are looking for a man who they believe was a hero during the mass shooting at a local Walmart on August 3.
The El Paso Police Department issued a statement asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on store surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.
"We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant," the department said. "Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community's help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators."
Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 915-212-4040.
The Walmart gunman killed 22 people, including parents, grandparents and spouses from both sides of the US-Mexico border.
The suspect told police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.
CNN's Amanda Jackson, Emanuella Grinberg, Nicole Chavez, Ed Lavandera and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.