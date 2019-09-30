Pornographic video plays on I-75 billboard, police investigating

Click here for updates on this story
Auburn Hills, Michigan (WXYZ) -- Drivers on I-75 North in a Michigan city saw something shocking on one of the digital billboards Saturday night — a pornographic video.
"You don’t see that everyday," said Dr. Justin Kammo, who was driving home from dinner near M-59 East around 10:30 p.m. when he spotted it.
The Auburn Hills Police Department is still trying to figure out how it happened. They said the company who operates the billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS Outdoor, took the video down once they discovered what was playing. However, Outfront Media confirmed to 7 Action News that this is not their billboard.
Kammo wasn't the only driver distracted, as he noticed drivers behind him doing the same thing he did.
"You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take.”
Police learned about the video playing on the billboard from callers on the freeway. It's unclear how long the pornography was playing for.
"I assumed someone had hacked it right away," Kammo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.