GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A former volunteer for the Powdersville High School athletic booster club has been sentenced to five years of federal probation for using a club debit card to pay more than $3,000 in personal expenses.
The Greenville News reports that 53-year-old Karen Rice McCrary was given the sentence Tuesday in South Carolina District Court.
She was ordered to serve 60 days home confinement and pay $500 in fees and $245 in restitution.
McCrary had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of using an unauthorized access device in the case.
She said Tuesday she was “humiliated” by the events, and her attorney said she’s repaid the booster club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.