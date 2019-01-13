HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) A Saturday night winter storm left thousands in Western North Carolina without power in the late hours of the night, leading into morning.
Duke Energy is reporting that more than 26,000 customers were without power at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Henderson County has been greatly affected by the storm, seeing approximately 15, 599 outages. That number seems to be growing as the morning progresses.
Crews are currently assessing the damage to the area- no restoration end time had been established as of 9:05 a.m.
Other counties in WNC were also hit. Buncombe County comes in as having the second most outages- 5,903 by 9:00 Sunday morning. Duke Energy estimates the all restorations will be completed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday.
Transylvania County has 3,00 people without power, while McDowell has about 909. Polk County has 500 and Haywood had 315.
As far as the Upstate goes, Greenville and Spartanburg Counties were mildly affected. Greenville has 80 reported outages, and Spartanburg saw a big decrease from 669 to 2 in a little under anhour.
Spartanburg is estimated to reach full restoration by 10 a.m. Sunday, while Greenville County residents will be waiting until around 1 p.m. the 13.
You can check out where your county sits in the power outage game at Duke Energy's Current Outages page, here.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we provide updates on power restoration throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.