(CNN) -- Police in Australia have found the body of a missing Sydney dentist stuffed inside a suitcase.
Preethi Reddy, 32, had been reported missing by her family on Sunday after she did not come home from a dental convention in St Leonards, a suburb of Sydney.
She was captured on CCTV inside McDonald's at the Strand Arcade in central Sydney about 2.15am on Sunday and appeared to leave alone, CNN affiliate 7 News Australia reported.
On Tuesday, police located her car parked on a street in Kingsford, south of the city center. A search of the vehicle located Reedy's body in a suitcase. She had been stabbed "numerous times," police said.
"Further inquiries have established that Preethi stayed at a hotel on Market Street, Sydney CBD, on Sunday with a man known to her," they said in a statement.
That man, who has not been identified, was killed in a car crash on a highway late Monday night. Police said they believed the collision was a "deliberate act."
Glenbrook Dental Surgery, where Reddy had worked and which had been appealing for information about her disappearance, said staff were "in mourning" after news of her death.
Numerous patients of Reddy's posted messages of condolences for her family on the surgery's Facebook page.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
