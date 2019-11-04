(Meredith) -- A pregnant woman used an AR-15 to shoot and kill a burglar during a home invasion in Florida on Wednesday, her husband says.
According to Fox News, two armed men wearing masks and hoods broke into the family's home in Lithia, 25 miles southeast of Tampa, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeremy King was at home with his wife -- who is eight-months pregnant -- and 11-year-old daughter. King told Bay News 9 that as soon as the burglars broke in, they held him and gunpoint and grabbed his daughter.
King said one of the burglars pistol-whipped him and another kicked him in the head. The noise attracted King's wife from another room to see what was happening, and when she entered the room, one of the burglars allegedly took a shot at her, missing.
King told Bay News 9 that his wife then ran to grab their AR-15 and returned to shoot the intruders, striking one of them.
The two took off, but the one who was shot didn't make it more than 200 feet outside the home before collapsing, where he then died, King said.
King suffered a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity and a concussion and said he needed "20 stitches and three staples in my head." It's unclear if his wife or daughter were injured.
Neither of the intruders have been identified, and police said the one who survived is still on the run.
"[They] came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it," King told Bay News 9. "[My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."
King said he did not know the intruders. Investigators, however, said they do not believe the break-in was random but did not elaborate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.