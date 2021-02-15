Biden Minimum Wage

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. But that provision appears in jeopardy. And President Biden himself may be a big reason why.

The proposal doesn't have the 60 votes needed to make it to the Senate floor on its own. Attaching it to the COVID bill means Democrats could pass it without Republican support using a process called budget reconciliation.

That will likely face a challenge under Senate rules, however. And Biden has predicted the outcome, recently telling CBS, "I don't think its going to survive." It's a case where the president's own lengthy Senate experience may actually blunt the momentum of a policy he wants passed.

