President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday filed a lengthy response calling the charges he committed impeachable offenses a "charade" in a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the impeachment trial commences.
Speaking ahead of the document's submission, people working with Trump's legal team said the impeachment articles failed to cite any violation of law.
They said the charge Trump obstructed Congress was "frivolous and dangerous" and represented an attempt to alter the separation of powers outlined by the Constitution.
The filing reflects the most fulsome rebuttal of Democrats' accusation that Trump abused his office and attempted to impede congressional investigations.
It comes after a shorter document was filed on Saturday laying out Trump's arguments against impeachment.
That response -- which called the articles "constitutionally invalid" and claimed they are an attack on Americans -- argued both substantively against the charges in the articles and procedurally against the House's impeachment inquiry.
The document submitted on Monday expands on those arguments in detail, offering examples of what Trump's legal team claims are reasons the impeachment is invalid.
Trump's lawyers were required to produce the comprehensive filing ahead of the trial, which is expected to begin in earnest on Tuesday.
The legal team -- led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside attorney Jay Sekulow -- is expected to rely on the arguments in Monday's brief in their presentations to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.